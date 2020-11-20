Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 59.2% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Nextera Energy Partners, and Occidental Petroleum.

Maxeon Solar Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of solar products. The product portfolio include SunPower Maxeon Panels and SunPower Performance Panels.