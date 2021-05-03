Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Marinemax (HZO)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Marinemax (HZO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.87, close to its 52-week high of $63.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 66.9% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Marinemax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.75, a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on Marinemax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $523 million and net profit of $38.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $308 million and had a net profit of $5.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HZO in relation to earlier this year.

MarineMax, Inc. engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.