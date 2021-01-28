Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

Raymond James analyst Ammar Samma maintained a Buy rating on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 81.8% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as The First Of Long Island, First Community, and Reliant Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Live Oak Bancshares with a $53.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Live Oak Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $99.64 million and net profit of $33.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $55.33 million and had a net profit of $3.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LOB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates an established national online platform for small business lending. It is focused on lending to small businesses and professionals in the veterinary practices, healthcare services, independent pharmacies, death care management, investment advisors, family entertainment centers and poultry agriculture regions. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III in December 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.