Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Buy rating on Level One Bancorp (LEVL) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.5% and a 33.8% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Level One Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a one-year high of $25.74 and a one-year low of $13.45. Currently, Level One Bancorp has an average volume of 12.32K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LEVL in relation to earlier this year.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. offers commercial and consumer banking services. The firm offers deposit, lending, checking, savings, credit cards, commercial depository, industry expertise and e-services. It serves the healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, real estate, and professional service industries as well as municipal and educational entities. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in October 2007 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.