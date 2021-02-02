Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Kemper (KMPR)

In a report released yesterday, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Kemper (KMPR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 63.4% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The the analyst consensus on Kemper is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

The company has a one-year high of $85.70 and a one-year low of $53.81. Currently, Kemper has an average volume of 202.7K.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance. The Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance segment sells automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Life and Health Insurance segment provides financial security for loved ones, as well as financial protection from healthcare. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.