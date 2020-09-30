Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

In a report issued on September 28, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Juniper Networks (JNPR). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 55.2% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Juniper Networks is a Hold with an average price target of $25.05.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Juniper Networks’ market cap is currently $7.29B and has a P/E ratio of 21.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.55.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More on JNPR: