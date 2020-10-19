Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 52.9% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jounce Therapeutics with a $18.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.72 and a one-year low of $2.85. Currently, Jounce Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JNCE in relation to earlier this year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.