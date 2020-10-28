Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB)

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 61.1% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

Farmers National Banc Oh has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

The company has a one-year high of $16.50 and a one-year low of $9.82. Currently, Farmers National Banc Oh has an average volume of 57.06K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FMNB in relation to earlier this year.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which supervises its subsidiaries’ banking operations. It operates through the following segments: Trust, Bank and Retirement Consulting. The firm engages in securities underwriting and dealing, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking activities through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.