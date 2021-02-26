Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Envestnet (ENV)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Envestnet (ENV) yesterday and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.00.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 71.0% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Envestnet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.17.

Based on Envestnet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $253 million and net profit of $1.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $236 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.08 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the Envestnet and Envestnet/Yodlee business segments. The Envestnet segment provides wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet/ Yodlee segment offers a data aggregation and data intelligence platform for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.