Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Buy rating on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Long ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.7% and a 32.6% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and German American Bancorp.

Enterprise Financial Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Based on Enterprise Financial Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $75.98 million and net profit of $17.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $76.61 million and had a net profit of $29.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EFSC in relation to earlier this year.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans. The company was founded by Kevin C. Eichner, Fred H. Eller, and Ronald E. Henges on May 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.