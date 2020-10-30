Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Devon Energy (DVN)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Devon Energy (DVN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -22.7% and a 18.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Devon Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.79, representing a 100.1% upside. In a report issued on October 14, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on Devon Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $394 million and GAAP net loss of $670 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.81 billion and had a net profit of $495 million.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and EnLink. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

