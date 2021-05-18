Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE)

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.4% and a 82.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Core-Mark Holding Company with a $44.00 average price target, representing a -2.2% downside. In a report issued on May 6, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Based on Core-Mark Holding Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.93 billion and net profit of $8.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.94 billion and had a net profit of $4.3 million.

Core-Mark Holding Co., Inc. engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.