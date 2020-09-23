Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 42.2% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

ConnectOne Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ConnectOne Bancorp’s market cap is currently $560.5M and has a P/E ratio of 8.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.87.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as holding company which engages in the ownership and control of ConnectOne Bank. It offers commercial and business loans which are primarily funded by relationship-based core deposit accounts. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.