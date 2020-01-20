Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on CCL Industries (CCDBF)

Raymond James analyst Michael Glen maintained a Buy rating on CCL Industries (CCDBF) today and set a price target of C$65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.84.

Glen has an average return of 1.1% when recommending CCL Industries.

According to TipRanks.com, Glen is ranked #3456 out of 5850 analysts.

CCL Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.03, which is a 25.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$73.00 price target.

CCL Industries’ market cap is currently $7.82B and has a P/E ratio of 21.27. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.69.

CCL Industries, Inc. engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; Innovia; and Container. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.