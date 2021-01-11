Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.0% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Brinker International, and Dine Brands Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carrols Restaurant Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.83.

Based on Carrols Restaurant Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $407 million and net profit of $3.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $402 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.81 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TAST in relation to earlier this year.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates restaurants under the Burger King brand. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.