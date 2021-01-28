Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 66.9% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Meridian Interstate Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookline Bancorp with a $11.00 average price target.

Brookline Bancorp’s market cap is currently $993M and has a P/E ratio of 23.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.34.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-holding bank for which operates through the Brookline Bank, First Ipswich Bank, and Bank Rhode Island and their subsidiaries. The firm segmented certain loans and leases in the portfolio by product type into the segments: commercial real estate loans, commercial loans and leases and consumer loans. The Commercial real estate loans are divided into three classes: commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans. The Commercial loans and leases are divided into three classes: commercial loans which includes taxi medallion loans, equipment financing, and loans to condominium associations. The Consumer loans are divided into three classes: residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. Its customers include small-to mid-sized businesses as well as individuals. The company was founded in November 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.