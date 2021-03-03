Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

In a report released today, John Freeman from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Brigham Minerals (MNRL), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 40.3% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Brigham Minerals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00, implying a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.50 and a one-year low of $5.86. Currently, Brigham Minerals has an average volume of 565.1K.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.