Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Brainsway (BWAY)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Brainsway (BWAY) on March 24 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 70.8% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brainsway with a $10.67 average price target, a 58.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Brainsway’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.16 million and GAAP net loss of $3.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.18 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.91 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the research, development and marketing of medical device for non-invasive treatment of the brain disorders. Its technology enables handling of a wide range of indications through the TMS Deep system developed by the company. Brainsway operates through the following segments: Major depression and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.