Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 66.5% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $140.6M and has a P/E ratio of -4.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.21.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations. The company’s current portfolio of product candidates, AL101 and AL102, targets the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma secretase inhibitors. Its product candidate, AL101, is being developed as a potent, selective, injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor, or GSI. It is also developing AL101 for the treatment of T-ALL, an aggressive, rare form of T-cell specific leukemia.