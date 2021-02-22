Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 68.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Old Republic International, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Argo Group International Holdings with a $51.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.44 and a one-year low of $25.00. Currently, Argo Group International Holdings has an average volume of 129.1K.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products. The Professional segment includes various professional lines products including errors and omissions, management liability and cyber coverages. The specialty segment includes niche insurance coverages including marine & energy, accident & health and surety product offerings. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.