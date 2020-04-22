Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on ARC Resources (AETUF)

In a report released today, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ARC Resources (AETUF), with a price target of C$6.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -19.7% and a 27.1% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ARC Resources with a $5.48 average price target, which is a 41.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.94 and a one-year low of $1.74. Currently, ARC Resources has an average volume of 36.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John P. Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.