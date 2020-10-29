Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Altabancorp (ALTA)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Altabancorp (ALTA). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 54.1% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Altabancorp.

The company has a one-year high of $31.27 and a one-year low of $13.55. Currently, Altabancorp has an average volume of 32.12K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALTA in relation to earlier this year.

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. It operates through three banks: Bank of American Fork, Lewiston State Bank, and People’s Town & Country Bank. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.