Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Altabancorp (ALTA)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on Altabancorp (ALTA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.25, close to its 52-week high of $44.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 92.8% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Altabancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Based on Altabancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.37 million and net profit of $11.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.88 million and had a net profit of $11.7 million.

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. It operates through three banks: Bank of American Fork, Lewiston State Bank, and People’s Town & Country Bank. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.