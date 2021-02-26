Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Addus Homecare (ADUS)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Addus Homecare (ADUS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $113.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 64.1% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, Acadia Healthcare, and AmerisourceBergen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Addus Homecare with a $135.00 average price target, representing an 11.9% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Based on Addus Homecare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $194 million and net profit of $9.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $169 million and had a net profit of $4.91 million.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled. The Hospice segment includes physical, emotional, and spiritual care for people who are terminally ill as well as for their families. The Home Health segment offers services that are primarily medical in nature to individuals who may require assistance during an illness or after surgery, and include skilled nursing and physical, occupational and speech therapy. The company was founded on July 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.