Raymond James Issues a Buy Rating on Phillips 66 (PSX)

In a report issued on July 31, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Phillips 66 (PSX), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 56.9% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Holly Energy Partners, Phillips 66 Partners, and Plains All American.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phillips 66 with a $84.71 average price target, which is a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $119.92 and a one-year low of $40.04. Currently, Phillips 66 has an average volume of 3.47M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PSX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services. The Chemicals segment produces and markets petrochemicals and plastics on a worldwide basis. The Refining segment Refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products such as gasoline, distillates and aviation fuels. The Marketing and Specialties segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products such as base oils and lubricants, as well as power generation operations. Phillips 66 was founded on April 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.