Raymond James Issues a Buy Rating on Ladder Capital (LADR)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws assigned a Buy rating to Ladder Capital (LADR) on July 30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 68.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ladder Capital with a $9.50 average price target, which is a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

Based on Ladder Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $46.94 million and net profit of $17.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $65.9 million and had a net profit of $27.58 million.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale. The Securities segment comprises of all of the company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, as well as investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities, United States agency securities, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment consists of net leased properties, office buildings, a mobile home community, a warehouse, a shopping centre, and condominium units. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities, and operating expenses. The company was founded by Pamela McCormack, Robert Perelman and Brian Harris on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.