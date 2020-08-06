Raymond James Issues a Buy Rating on HBT Financial (HBT)

In a report issued on July 27, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to HBT Financial (HBT), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

HBT Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50.

HBT Financial’s market cap is currently $351.7M and has a P/E ratio of 4.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HBT in relation to earlier this year.

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides business, commercial and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, IL.