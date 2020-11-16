Raymond James Issues a Buy Rating on Crown Castle (CCI)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss assigned a Buy rating to Crown Castle (CCI) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $168.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 67.3% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crown Castle with a $169.50 average price target.

Based on Crown Castle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.49 billion and net profit of $163 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.48 billion and had a net profit of $242 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCI in relation to earlier this year.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.