Raymond James Initiates a Hold Rating on Xilinx (XLNX)

Xilinx (XLNX) received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst Chris Caso yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 59.3% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and SiTime Corporation.

Xilinx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.96, a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Xilinx’s market cap is currently $27.19B and has a P/E ratio of 45.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.57.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More on XLNX: