Raymond James Initiates a Hold Rating on Lannett (LCI)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Lannett (LCI) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.17, close to its 52-week low of $4.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.0% and a 42.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lannett with a $5.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Lannett’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $112 million and GAAP net loss of $7.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $144 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.59 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LCI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lannett Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.