Raymond James Initiates a Hold Rating on Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC)

Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd on August 10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 65.9% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Golub Capital Bdc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GBDC in relation to earlier this year.

Golub Capital BDC Inc engages in the business of investment. It seeks to create a portfolio that includes primarily senior secured and one stop loans. The company was founded in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.