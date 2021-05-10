Raymond James Initiates a Hold Rating on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd initiated coverage with a Hold rating on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) on May 7. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.42, equals to its 52-week high of $4.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 70.9% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $939K and net profit of $113K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.45 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

THL Credit, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.