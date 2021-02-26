Raymond James Initiates a Hold Rating on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Editas Medicine (EDIT). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 56.2% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Editas Medicine is a Hold with an average price target of $56.60, representing a 14.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Editas Medicine’s market cap is currently $2.81B and has a P/E ratio of -28.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.00.

Editas Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J. Keith Joung and David R. Liu in September 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.