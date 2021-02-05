Raymond James Initiates a Hold Rating on Apollo Investment Corp (AINV)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Apollo Investment Corp (AINV) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 70.1% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Apollo Investment Corp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.68 and a one-year low of $5.20. Currently, Apollo Investment Corp has an average volume of 524.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apollo Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in debt, including secured and unsecured debt of private middle-market companies. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.