Raymond James Initiates a Buy Rating on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) received a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target from Raymond James analyst John Freeman today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -21.7% and a 21.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Occidental Petroleum, and Black Stone Minerals.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.72 and a one-year low of $3.51. Currently, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average volume of 165.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.