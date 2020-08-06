Raymond James Initiates a Buy Rating on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) received a Buy rating from Raymond James analyst Collin Mings on July 22. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Mings is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 53.9% success rate. Mings covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Spirit Realty Capital, and Four Corners Property.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.67, implying a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc’s market cap is currently $110.1M and has a P/E ratio of 52.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PINE in relation to earlier this year.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate company, which owns and operates portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. The company was founded in August 2019 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.