Raymond James Gives a Hold Rating to NY Community (NYCB)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace assigned a Hold rating to NY Community (NYCB) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.08, close to its 52-week low of $7.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Dime Community Bancshares.

NY Community has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.56.

Based on NY Community’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $281 million and net profit of $105 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $255 million and had a net profit of $97.25 million.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. engages in the production of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.