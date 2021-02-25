Raymond James Gives a Hold Rating to Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released yesterday, Danielle Brill from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 54.8% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and SAGE Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Blood Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $74.29, a 53.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, William Blair also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $83.69 and a one-year low of $36.49. Currently, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.11M.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J. Homcy, Craig D. Muir and David R. Phillips in February 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.