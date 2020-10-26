Raymond James Gives a Hold Rating to Community Bank System (CBU)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to Community Bank System (CBU). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Community Bank System is a Hold with an average price target of $58.00.

The company has a one-year high of $72.63 and a one-year low of $47.01. Currently, Community Bank System has an average volume of 222.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CBU in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Mark Bolus, a Director at CBU sold 1,210 shares for a total of $66,550.

Community Bank System, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises. This segment also provides treasury management solutions and payment processing services. The Employee Benefit Services segment provides employee benefit trust services, collective investment fund, fund administration, transfer agency, retirement plan and VEBA/HRA and health savings account plan administration services, actuarial services, and healthcare consulting services. The All Other segment comprises of wealth management services, including trust services provided by the personal trust unit, investment products and services provided by CISI and The Carta Group, and asset advisory services provided by Nottingham and insurance services, which includes include the offerings of personal and commercial property insurance and other risk management products and services provided by OneGroup. The company was founded on April 15, 1983 and is headquartered in DeWitt, NY.