Raymond James Gives a Hold Rating to Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster assigned a Hold rating to Central Pacific Financial (CPF) on July 29. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Pacific Premier Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Central Pacific Financial with a $20.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.56 and a one-year low of $12.40. Currently, Central Pacific Financial has an average volume of 222.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CPF in relation to earlier this year.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services. The Treasury segment involves in managing company’s investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The All Others segment consists electronic banking, data processing, and management of bank owned properties. The company was founded on February 1, 1982 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.