Raymond James Gives a Hold Rating to Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to Amgen (AMGN). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $224.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 65.0% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Allogene Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $268.92 average price target, implying a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Based on Amgen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.63 billion and net profit of $1.62 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.2 billion and had a net profit of $1.7 billion.

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

