Raymond James Gives a Buy Rating to Newmark Group (NMRK)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Newmark Group (NMRK), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.05.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 69.1% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Newmark Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.80.

The company has a one-year high of $11.45 and a one-year low of $3.22. Currently, Newmark Group has an average volume of 802.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NMRK in relation to earlier this year.

Newmark Group Inc. engages in the provision of estate services both owners and occupiers across the commercial real estate industry. It offers investor services including investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting, and government-sponsored enterprise lending and loan servicing. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.