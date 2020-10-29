Raymond James Gives a Buy Rating to ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

Catie Powers- October 29, 2020, 8:05 AM EDT

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse assigned a Buy rating to ChemoCentryx (CCXI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 44.9% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

ChemoCentryx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.20, implying a 42.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Based on ChemoCentryx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $49.28 million and net profit of $20.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.17 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.15 million.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact. The company was founded by Thomas J. Schall in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

