Raymond James Financial (RJF) Gets a Sell Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Sell rating on Raymond James Financial (RJF) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 63.4% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Raymond James Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $74.00.

Based on Raymond James Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.04 billion and net profit of $169 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.84 billion and had a net profit of $261 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 117 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RJF in relation to earlier this year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other. The Private Client Group segment deals with financial planning and securities transaction services. The Capital Markets segment pertains to institutional sales, securities trading, equity research, and investment banking activities. The Asset Management segment offers investment advisory to individual and institutional portfolios. The RJ Bank segment includes corporate loans, mortgages, and loan syndications. The Other segment consists of principal capital and private equity operations. The company was founded by Robert A. James in 1962 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.