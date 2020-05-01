Raymond James Financial (RJF) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained a Hold rating on Raymond James Financial (RJF) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 60.2% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Janus Henderson Group, and Affiliated Managers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Raymond James Financial with a $66.10 average price target, a -7.5% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Compass Point also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $65.00 price target.

Based on Raymond James Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.98 billion and net profit of $267 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.91 billion and had a net profit of $249 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 116 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in March 2020, Scott Curtis, the President of RJF bought 1,866 shares for a total of $103,544.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other. The Private Client Group segment deals with financial planning and securities transaction services. The Capital Markets segment pertains to institutional sales, securities trading, equity research, and investment banking activities. The Asset Management segment offers investment advisory to individual and institutional portfolios. The RJ Bank segment includes corporate loans, mortgages, and loan syndications. The Other segment consists of principal capital and private equity operations. The company was founded by Robert A. James in 1962 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.