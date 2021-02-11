Raymond James Believes Yeti Holdings (YETI) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Yeti Holdings (YETI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.78, close to its 52-week high of $80.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 67.1% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and OneWater Marine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yeti Holdings with a $79.86 average price target, representing a 13.0% upside. In a report issued on January 27, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $80.89 and a one-year low of $15.28. Currently, Yeti Holdings has an average volume of 1.32M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of YETI in relation to earlier this year.

YETI Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J. Seiders and Ryan R. Seiders in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.