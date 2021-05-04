Raymond James Believes Williams Co (WMB) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins reiterated a Buy rating on Williams Co (WMB) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.58, close to its 52-week high of $24.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 61.0% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Williams Co with a $27.00 average price target, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.89 and a one-year low of $17.48. Currently, Williams Co has an average volume of 7.98M.

The Williams Companies, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company which primarily operates in the United States. The company engages in building and providing infrastructure that safely processes and delivers natural gas products.