Raymond James Believes Wesco International (WCC) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Buy rating on Wesco International (WCC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.82, close to its 52-week high of $89.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 54.4% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Fastenal Company.

Wesco International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.40.

The company has a one-year high of $89.53 and a one-year low of $13.52. Currently, Wesco International has an average volume of 490.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WCC in relation to earlier this year.

WESCO International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

