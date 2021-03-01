Raymond James Believes Wabash National (WNC) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen maintained a Buy rating on Wabash National (WNC) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.51, close to its 52-week high of $19.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 68.0% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Federal Signal, and Shyft Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wabash National.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.17 and a one-year low of $6.26. Currently, Wabash National has an average volume of 386.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers. The Diversified Products segment comprises of four strategic business units including, Tank Trailer, Aviation & Truck Equipment, Process Systems and Composites. The Final Mile Products segment focuses on the supreme operations and certain other truck body operations. The firm was founded by Donald Jerry Ehrlich in 1985 and is headquartered in Lafayette, IN.