Raymond James Believes VICI Properties (VICI) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan reiterated a Buy rating on VICI Properties (VICI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.12, close to its 52-week high of $28.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 65.2% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

VICI Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.92.

Based on VICI Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $340 million and net profit of $398 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $223 million and had a net profit of $144 million.

VICI Properties, Inc. owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.